Latvian President sends law on withdrawal from Istanbul Convention back for reconsideration

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9428 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13057 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 15274 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15660 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24602 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15384 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 14726 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28398 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33178 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29735 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 37032 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 45137 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 23624 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 35173 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 19355 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9452 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24614 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 19609 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 35435 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 45411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Kim Kardashian
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 5172 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 14094 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 23795 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 29338 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 50484 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
S-400 missile system
YouTube

Latvian President sends law on withdrawal from Istanbul Convention back for reconsideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

Latvian President Rinkēvičs has returned the law on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention to the Saeima for "deeper discussion." This decision has caused widespread public outcry, including a petition with over 62,000 signatures against denunciation.

Latvian President sends law on withdrawal from Istanbul Convention back for reconsideration

Latvian President Egils Levits sent the law on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention back to the Saeima for reconsideration, which caused a wide public outcry. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state appealed to the parliament with a demand to reconsider the decision to denounce the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence. Levits explained this by the need for a "deeper discussion" of the document, which is of great importance for the protection of human rights.

Estonian PM condemns Latvian Saeima's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention01.11.25, 14:29 • 4725 views

After the law was adopted on October 31, citizens submitted a petition against this decision, collecting more than 62,000 signatures in three days – a record for Latvia. The president's position was also supported by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, who represents the ruling party "New Unity."

Opponents of the Convention claim that its provisions on "gender" allegedly contradict traditional values. At the same time, according to the Constitution of Latvia, if the Saeima approves it again, the president will no longer have the right to send the law back for review a second time.

Recall

On October 30, the Saeima of Latvia adopted a bill on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. 56 deputies voted for denunciation, 32 against, and two abstained.

Before the vote, thousands of people gathered near the Saeima building in Riga, protesting against the authorities' plans to withdraw Latvia from the Istanbul Convention.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Riga
Kaya Kallas
Council of Europe
Latvia
Estonia