Estonian PM condemns Latvian Saeima's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:30 AM • 13392 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 29101 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 30042 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33168 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47723 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40247 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35903 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36115 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30657 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56919 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNSNovember 1, 03:18 AM • 18678 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - BloombergNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 10756 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayNovember 1, 05:21 AM • 6348 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to UkraineNovember 1, 05:40 AM • 14432 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD09:07 AM • 4566 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 29101 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 30042 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55682 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 56919 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitaliy Kim
Kristen Michal
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 13392 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55682 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 37487 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 46028 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 78013 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Estonian PM condemns Latvian Saeima's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal condemned Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, calling it a move in the wrong direction. He emphasized the importance of the convention in combating domestic violence.

Estonian PM condemns Latvian Saeima's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal criticized the decision of the Latvian Saeima to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to Michal, the convention is an important protective tool that helps society and states combat domestic violence.

"Based on speculation and fabrications, attempts are being made to downplay the significance of an agreement aimed at preventing violence against women. Loud but false words drown out those whose voices are quiet due to personal pain," the Estonian Prime Minister noted.

He recalled that during his tenure as Minister of Justice, he saw how the authorities and law enforcement agencies lacked a clear approach to combating domestic violence, but the situation was successfully changed.

"Now the victim receives help, and the abuser receives punishment. This is how the era when beating women was considered a family matter ended," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Michal called the decision of the Latvian Saeima "a move in the wrong direction" and expressed support for his Latvian counterpart Evika Siliņa, calling on society to firmly stand on the side of the weakest.

Recall

On October 30, the Latvian Saeima adopted a bill on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. 56 deputies voted for denunciation, 32 against, and two abstained.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Kristen Michal
Latvia
Estonia