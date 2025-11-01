Estonian PM condemns Latvian Saeima's decision to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal criticized the decision of the Latvian Saeima to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to Michal, the convention is an important protective tool that helps society and states combat domestic violence.

"Based on speculation and fabrications, attempts are being made to downplay the significance of an agreement aimed at preventing violence against women. Loud but false words drown out those whose voices are quiet due to personal pain," the Estonian Prime Minister noted.

He recalled that during his tenure as Minister of Justice, he saw how the authorities and law enforcement agencies lacked a clear approach to combating domestic violence, but the situation was successfully changed.

"Now the victim receives help, and the abuser receives punishment. This is how the era when beating women was considered a family matter ended," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Michal called the decision of the Latvian Saeima "a move in the wrong direction" and expressed support for his Latvian counterpart Evika Siliņa, calling on society to firmly stand on the side of the weakest.

Recall

On October 30, the Latvian Saeima adopted a bill on the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. 56 deputies voted for denunciation, 32 against, and two abstained.