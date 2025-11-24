Ukraine's basketball team began preparations for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers: Skapintsev and Len again ignored the call-up - FBU

$42.270.11
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6780 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6366 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6274 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5838 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30551 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22263 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23215 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28419 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32586 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 16426 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 29799 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 16001 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12151 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 10137 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30556 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 57329 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 134843 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 97227 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 101504 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12175 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 16026 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 37924 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 48509 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 50260 views
Ukraine's basketball team began preparations for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers: Skapintsev and Len again ignored the call-up - FBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Ukraine's men's basketball team has begun preparations for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers in Riga. Dmytro Skapintsev and Oleksiy Len ignored call-ups to the national team, while 12 players are preparing for matches against Georgia and Denmark.

Ukraine's basketball team began preparations for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers: Skapintsev and Len again ignored the call-up - FBU

The Ukrainian men's basketball team has begun preparations for the first game window of the 2027 World Cup qualification in Riga, Latvia, but two leading centers – Dmytro Skapintsev and Oleksiy Len – ignored calls to the national team, playing in club championships in other countries. This was reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The national team held two training sessions on Sunday, November 23, and plans two more on Monday. On November 24, point guard Oleksandr Kovliar, forward Artem Kovaliov, and center Artem Pustovyi, who played in their clubs' matches on Sunday, will join the national team.

Basketball Federation and National Platform unite against match-fixing07.07.25, 19:25 • 2116 views

The national team for the matches against Georgia (November 27) and Denmark (November 30) included 12 players: Mykhailo Bublyk, Yehor Sushkin, Ivan Tkachenko, Oleksandr Lypovyi, Viacheslav Bobrov, Rostyslav Novytskyi, Maksym Klychko, Andrii Voynalovych, Artem Pustovyi, Illia Tyrtyšnyk, Artem Kovaliov, and Oleksandr Kovliar. Due to injuries, defenders Vitaliy Zotov and Issuf Sanon will not be able to help the team.

The away match against Georgia will take place on November 27 at 19:00, and the game against Denmark is scheduled for November 30 at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, also at 19:00.

Ukrainian Mykhailiuk sets personal NBA scoring record06.11.25, 10:31 • 2915 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Riga
Latvia
Denmark
Georgia