Ukraine's basketball team began preparations for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers: Skapintsev and Len again ignored the call-up - FBU

The Ukrainian men's basketball team has begun preparations for the first game window of the 2027 World Cup qualification in Riga, Latvia, but two leading centers – Dmytro Skapintsev and Oleksiy Len – ignored calls to the national team, playing in club championships in other countries. This was reported by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The national team held two training sessions on Sunday, November 23, and plans two more on Monday. On November 24, point guard Oleksandr Kovliar, forward Artem Kovaliov, and center Artem Pustovyi, who played in their clubs' matches on Sunday, will join the national team.

Basketball Federation and National Platform unite against match-fixing

The national team for the matches against Georgia (November 27) and Denmark (November 30) included 12 players: Mykhailo Bublyk, Yehor Sushkin, Ivan Tkachenko, Oleksandr Lypovyi, Viacheslav Bobrov, Rostyslav Novytskyi, Maksym Klychko, Andrii Voynalovych, Artem Pustovyi, Illia Tyrtyšnyk, Artem Kovaliov, and Oleksandr Kovliar. Due to injuries, defenders Vitaliy Zotov and Issuf Sanon will not be able to help the team.

The away match against Georgia will take place on November 27 at 19:00, and the game against Denmark is scheduled for November 30 at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, also at 19:00.

Ukrainian Mykhailiuk sets personal NBA scoring record