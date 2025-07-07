Basketball Federation and National Platform unite against match-fixing

On June 20, an important strategic meeting took place within the walls of the NOC of Ukraine, which became another step towards forming a clean, transparent and ethical sports environment. Representatives of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) and the National Platform for Sports Integrity discussed joint actions against the most toxic phenomenon of modern sports — match-fixing, UNN reports.

The main emphasis was on the need for deeper integration of integrity principles into Ukrainian basketball.

Photo: fairsport

Specialists of the National Platform presented a comprehensive analysis of threats related to unfair play. It was not only about sports ethics, but also about legal responsibility for participating in fixed-result matches. International standards, regulatory instruments, and possibilities for synergy between state, sports, and public institutions were also considered.

The meeting participants unanimously supported the idea of launching joint information and educational campaigns. Key initiatives include incorporating anti-corruption topics into FBU training programs, as well as organizing seminars and training for players, coaches, and sports managers, primarily in youth teams.

Photo: fairsport

The meeting was opened by Oleksiy Perevezentsev, First Vice-President of the NOC of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the National Platform, together with Volodymyr Drabikovsky, Secretary General of the FBU. Both emphasized that unfair play must be fought systematically, especially at a time when basketball is rapidly gaining popularity among young people.

The charitable foundation Favbet Foundation acted as an important partner in this initiative. The organization actively supports projects that uphold the principle of zero tolerance for manipulation in sports.

"We are convinced that the future of sports lies in integrity. That is why we support projects that help young people, athletes, and sports officials realize their responsibility and play fair," Favbet Foundation noted.

Andriy Matiukha, the founder of FAVBET, also expressed his position, emphasizing the importance of a moral foundation for sports during a time of social change:

"In the conditions of war and societal transformation, we must lay clear moral guidelines for the new generation of athletes. Honesty is not an abstract idea, but the foundation of a strong and authoritative sports state," Andriy Matiukha noted.

This partnership has already become part of the national course to create a safe, responsible, and morally stable sports space in Ukraine. Through joint efforts, fair play will become the highest value and one of the main priorities in sports.