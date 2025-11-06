Ukrainian Mykhailiuk sets personal NBA scoring record

x.com/utahjazz

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk set a personal scoring record in the National Basketball Association (NBA), UNN reports with reference to the FBU and the Ukrainian's team "Utah Jazz".

Details

In the NBA, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk became Utah's top scorer in a 103:114 loss to Detroit. The Ukrainian, as is traditional for this season, started for the eighth time, playing 36 minutes, during which he scored 28 points (4/5 two-pointers, 6/11 three-pointers, 2/3 free throws), made 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal with 1 foul and 1 turnover.

"Sviatoslav returned to his old position and set a new personal record – 28 hits! (not to mention repeating his personal record – 6 three-pointers)," the Ukrainian's team reported on X.