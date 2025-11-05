Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation

ukenru
05:06 PM • 2662 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9212 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15258 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22158 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20145 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21130 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28688 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22502 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21354 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18366 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28471 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 11718 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 13994 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31714 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26192 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15246 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22148 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 26212 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 31745 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 28683 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Pokrovsk
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 3646 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 6570 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 28484 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 35344 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the defense-industrial sphere. The parties discussed joint projects in the field of security and innovation, including the production of drones.

Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation

In Riga, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with his Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds. The parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the defense industry and discussed joint projects in the field of security and innovation.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Memorandum provides for the development of cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia in the field of defense technologies, joint research, and exchange of experience in the use of weapons.

“I thanked for the joint work within the framework of the JEF meeting. Latvia is consistent in its support of Ukraine – it actively supports the PURL initiative, works on involving Ukraine in projects within the SAFE funding, and steadfastly chairs the Drone Coalition,”

- the post reads.

Particular attention was paid to industrial cooperation, in particular, the joint production of drones. The Ukrainian side is also ready to share practical experience in their use.

The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to the government and people of Latvia for their friendly support of Ukraine.

Recall

In Latvia, access to 27 Internet resources that spread Russian propaganda was restricted. These sites systematically disseminated one-sided information about Russia's war against Ukraine and justified the occupation of Ukrainian territories. 

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Riga
Latvia
Ukraine