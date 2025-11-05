In Riga, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with his Latvian counterpart, Andris Sprūds. The parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the defense industry and discussed joint projects in the field of security and innovation.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Memorandum provides for the development of cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia in the field of defense technologies, joint research, and exchange of experience in the use of weapons.

“I thanked for the joint work within the framework of the JEF meeting. Latvia is consistent in its support of Ukraine – it actively supports the PURL initiative, works on involving Ukraine in projects within the SAFE funding, and steadfastly chairs the Drone Coalition,” - the post reads.

Particular attention was paid to industrial cooperation, in particular, the joint production of drones. The Ukrainian side is also ready to share practical experience in their use.

The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to the government and people of Latvia for their friendly support of Ukraine.

Recall

In Latvia, access to 27 Internet resources that spread Russian propaganda was restricted. These sites systematically disseminated one-sided information about Russia's war against Ukraine and justified the occupation of Ukrainian territories.