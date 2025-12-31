$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 6762 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 7066 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 7866 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 10701 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13187 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25781 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60120 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41040 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34571 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy on the PURL program: 24 countries have joined, contributions have already reached $4.3 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Since PURL was launched in August, 24 countries have joined it, and the total amount of contributions is $4.3 billion. This allows for the purchase of American weapons, including missiles for Patriots, and strengthening Ukraine's defense.

Zelenskyy on the PURL program: 24 countries have joined, contributions have already reached $4.3 billion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the launch of PURL in August, 24 countries have already joined it, and the total amount of contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Romania and Croatia for joining PURL and announcing their first contributions to the program. The President of Ukraine emphasized that this is an important initiative that allows purchasing American weapons and strengthening our defense. In particular, these are missiles for "Patriots" and other necessary means.

Since the launch of PURL in August, 24 countries have already joined it: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia.

- added Zelenskyy.

US said PURL program will work - Zelenskyy09.12.25, 22:49 • 4281 view

According to him, the total amount of contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion was in December alone.

Thanks to this, eight aid packages have already been formed, and two more are currently being filled. We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and will support it in 2026. We are bringing peace and guaranteed security to Ukraine and all of Europe.

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Romania joins PURL initiative: 50 million euros allocated for arms procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine31.12.25, 10:55 • 1700 views

Antonina Tumanova

