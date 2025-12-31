Zelenskyy on the PURL program: 24 countries have joined, contributions have already reached $4.3 billion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the launch of PURL in August, 24 countries have already joined it, and the total amount of contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Romania and Croatia for joining PURL and announcing their first contributions to the program. The President of Ukraine emphasized that this is an important initiative that allows purchasing American weapons and strengthening our defense. In particular, these are missiles for "Patriots" and other necessary means.

Since the launch of PURL in August, 24 countries have already joined it: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia. - added Zelenskyy.

According to him, the total amount of contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion was in December alone.

Thanks to this, eight aid packages have already been formed, and two more are currently being filled. We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and will support it in 2026. We are bringing peace and guaranteed security to Ukraine and all of Europe. - summarized the President of Ukraine.

