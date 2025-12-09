US said PURL program will work - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US does not plan to close the PURL program; on the contrary, it will continue to operate, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether the Americans threatened to close the PURL program during the negotiation process, Zelenskyy replied: "No, on the contrary, they said that the program would work, and it is working."

And as I told you, we have resolved the issue of 700 million euros, thanks to the Netherlands. We still need 800 million for this year – we understand where to get them. We still need 15 billion for next year if the war continues. There is an understanding of our steps. - the President emphasized.

Recall

The Dutch government promised to allocate an additional 700 million euros to Ukraine from the remaining funds in the budgets of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.