Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 3244 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28990 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 11622 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 5896 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 25937 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 27129 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22728 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28651 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 50806 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
US said PURL program will work - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy announced that the US will not close the PURL program, and it will continue its work. Ukraine also received 700 million euros from the Netherlands and has plans for financing next year.

US said PURL program will work - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US does not plan to close the PURL program; on the contrary, it will continue to operate, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether the Americans threatened to close the PURL program during the negotiation process, Zelenskyy replied: "No, on the contrary, they said that the program would work, and it is working."

And as I told you, we have resolved the issue of 700 million euros, thanks to the Netherlands. We still need 800 million for this year – we understand where to get them. We still need 15 billion for next year if the war continues. There is an understanding of our steps.

- the President emphasized.

Recall

The Dutch government promised to allocate an additional 700 million euros to Ukraine from the remaining funds in the budgets of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine