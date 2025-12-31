$42.390.17
Romania joins PURL initiative: 50 million euros allocated for arms procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Romania has contributed 50 million euros to the PURL initiative, aimed at purchasing American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This step, according to Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu, will strengthen regional security and is in line with Romania's NATO commitments.

Romania joins PURL initiative: 50 million euros allocated for arms procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Romania has joined the PURL initiative for the procurement of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is contributing 50 million euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

As the head of the department, Oana Țoiu, noted, Romania's contribution to PURL will help achieve lasting peace in Ukraine by strengthening Ukraine's capabilities.

Romania's participation in the US-led PURL mechanism directly contributes to strengthening regional security and is fully consistent with Romania's commitments within NATO and the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America.

 - reads the post of the head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network "X".

Recall

The Dutch government has pledged to allocate an additional 700 million euros to Ukraine from the remaining funds in the budgets of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

It is important to involve as many countries as possible in the PURL program - Zelenskyy20.10.25, 12:50 • 2814 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
NATO
Netherlands
Romania
United States
Ukraine