Poland warns Ukrainian refugees against recruitment attempts by Russian intelligence

Polish special services have warned Ukrainian refugees about the activity of Russian intelligence officers who are trying to recruit them through messengers and the Internet. The coordinator of special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, urged them not to succumb to temptation and not to participate in such actions for money. This is reported by Die Welt, writes UNN.

Details

The Polish government warns Ukrainians living in the country about recruitment attempts by Russian special services.

I appeal to Ukrainian citizens in Poland not to succumb to the temptation to participate in such actions for a few thousand euros. Why spend years in prison? And why help Russia, which attacked Ukraine? - said the coordinator of special services Tomasz Siemoniak on Polsat TV channel.

Russian special services, according to the minister, can "kill two birds with one stone." "First, they prepare acts of sabotage, and second, they divide Poles and Ukrainians."

Recruitment mostly takes place through messengers on the Internet, Siemoniak said. "This is no longer old-style espionage, where a local meets someone at night and transmits information." In the jargon of Polish special services, such spies are called "disposable agents." "They don't receive large sums, don't undergo special training, and in the end, their handlers don't care about their fate at all."

Recall

Two Ukrainian citizens were detained in Katowice on suspicion of acting for foreign intelligence. They collected information about Poland's military potential and installed devices to monitor critical infrastructure.