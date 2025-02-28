Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

The first deportations of foreign criminals detained in Poland will take place in the first week of March, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on TVN24, UNN reports.

"The checks and arrests are very large-scale," said the Polish prime minister, referring to the actions of the services against foreign criminals and their deportation from Poland. - "Deportation, of course, also requires an agreement with the countries to which we will deport the criminals.

"These first deportations - including to Georgia, because we talked about these Georgian gangs, because they are very active - will become a fact in the first week of March," Tusk announced.

As RMF24 writes, earlier the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Tomasz Siemoniak reported that according to the statistics of 2024, foreigners are suspected of committing 5 percent of all crimes in Poland. The Minister said that since the beginning of 2025, 2616 foreigners have been accused of committing crimes in Poland. Last year, almost 8,000 people were expelled from the country, he said.