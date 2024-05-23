ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Poland steps up security at 'aid hub for Ukraine' amid fears of sabotage - Bloomberg

Poland steps up security at 'aid hub for Ukraine' amid fears of sabotage - Bloomberg

Kyiv

Polish authorities are stepping up security at the “aid hub for Ukraine” due to growing concerns about Russian-backed sabotage operations.

Polish authorities are tightening security around "the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine," as a series of arrests announced this week expose growing concerns about Russian-backed sabotage operations, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Minister of Internal Affairs Tomasz Siemoniak confirmed that measures are being taken to strengthen security around Rzeszow-Jasienka Airport. 

"We are facing a foreign state that is conducting hostile and, in military terms, kinetic actions on the territory of Poland," Semoniak said in an interview in Warsaw, without specifying security measures at the airport.

"There was nothing like this before," he said.

The minister said that Poland is facing an unprecedented level of foreign interference after Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that as many as 12 people had been detained in a crackdown on alleged sabotage from Russia. These include arson, attempted arson, and physical attacks.

The role of Rzeszów-Jasienka Airport in the Kremlin-backed operation became known in April. Prosecutors said they had detained a man suspected of facilitating a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The man was allegedly ready to collect information about airport security as part of the plan.

In March last year, sixteen foreign nationals were detained on suspicion of involvement in a network of surveillance of supplies to Ukraine in the southeastern Podkarpackie region, which includes the regional center of Rzeszow. Polish agents seized cameras, electronic devices and GPS transmitters.

In a Polish investigation, authorities are looking into the Kremlin's role in a fire that burned down a shopping center in Warsaw earlier this month. Another case involves an alleged attempt to set fire to a paint factory in the western city of Wroclaw.

Semonyak said the recent actions were ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service, adding that similar methods are being used across Europe. They typically involve recruiting so-called "disposable agents" such as football hooligans or organized crime groups who are willing to carry out such actions for money, he said.

The minister called it "a very serious situation," as Russian services are now acting much more consciously on foreign territory.

"We are no longer talking about agents of influence or some online activity," Semenyak said. - "These are people who are ready to come and set fire to things.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
warsawWarsaw
europeEurope
tomash-semoniakTomas Semoniak
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

