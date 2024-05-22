The threat has never been so close: Poland warned about a russian agent network across Europe

The activities of the russian agent network, which Moscow has deployed throughout Europe, pose a great threat to Poland. This was stated during a speech in the Sejm by the minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reports the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, reports UNN.

Details

The activities of the russian federation related to the agency, which has spread not only in Poland, but also in Europe, pose a threat to Warsaw - said the Polish minister.

He also warned of a growing threat from belarus. According to him, almost every day the special services, police and Army carry out measures to combat sabotage and acts of sabotage.

Poland plans to flood parts of the border with Russia and Belarus

Kosiniak-Kamisch warned that the danger that is looming over Poland has never been so close to their country.

The impending danger and the brutal war against independent Ukraine, which has been going on for 819 days, (...) should not put us or Europe to sleep. The threat has never been so close to Poland and Europe since the end of World War II - said the Polish Defense Minister.

Recall

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, said that in Poland, the special services arrested nine people who, on the order of the russian special services, committed acts of sabotage on the territory of the country.