Sabotage on Polish railway on the way to aid Ukraine: Poland reports two incidents, one with explosives, suggests foreign intelligence services ordered it

PAP

Poland's Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, commented on incidents on the Polish railway on Monday, stating that two acts of sabotage occurred over the weekend, one of which involved the use of explosives, and that a multitude of evidence has been collected that will allow for the quick identification of those responsible, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

Kierwiński reported that "two acts of sabotage occurred last weekend." One of them, in the Mika area, has already been confirmed by special services. "We can confidently state that an explosive device was detonated, damaging the railway tracks," Kierwiński said.

He added that "a multitude of evidence" has been collected in the case, which "will certainly allow us to identify those responsible for this heinous act of sabotage in the shortest possible time." He noted that surveillance camera footage, as well as numerous materials and objects that could help identify the perpetrators, have been seized.

Poland's Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration also announced that two additional incidents were confirmed on Sunday around 9:30 PM local time. One of them, he said, involved damage to a power line approximately 60 meters long on the same railway line. Several hundred meters from the scene, a metal clamp was found installed on the railway tracks. "The clamp was cut by passing trains. An analysis of this clamp and another location is underway," he explained.

The Polish minister assured that "from the very beginning," all state services were working at the scene, and efforts were underway to collect evidence.

Kierwiński announced that a group consisting of representatives from the prosecutor's office, the Central Police Investigation Bureau, and the Internal Security Agency would investigate the railway incidents.

Poland's Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration also reported that residents of the nearby area informed the police of the first "information about an explosion in an unspecified location" around 10:00 PM local time on Saturday.

A patrol that went there found no damage to the infrastructure, although it was noted that it was late at night, so police operations in connection with this continued from early morning.

He said that "the area was also cordoned off and fenced by the police to identify any potential elements present in the area, quickly detain the perpetrators, and check the entire sequence of actions of those who committed this."

"I also want to assure you that all state services are working together in full coordination on this matter," the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration stated.

"The best employees and experts of our special services have been involved in the investigation of this case to find the perpetrators, but above all, the masterminds," said Tomasz Siemoniak, Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services, speaking about the railway incidents.

He emphasized that "the probability that this is happening at the behest of foreign special services is very high."

"We will ensure that those responsible and the masterminds of the attack in Poland are brought to justice," Siemoniak noted.

He stated that Polish services have been in contact with allies since Sunday.

Siemoniak acknowledged that the route where the acts of sabotage occurred is one of several railway routes used to transport aid to Ukraine. He added that investigators would consider various hypotheses.

"It is too early to link this to any specific cause. We are dealing with an act of sabotage on the territory of the Republic of Poland, and that is what we are currently focused on," he emphasized.

Ukraine ready to assist Poland after railway sabotage - MFA

Poland's Minister of Justice, Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek, announced the initiation of a preliminary investigation into acts of sabotage on the Warsaw-Lublin route, which is being conducted by the Mazovian Branch of the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland. He added that no one has been arrested in this case yet.

"This concerns two provisions of the Criminal Code (of Poland): Article 130, paragraph 7, which deals with sabotage, and Article 174 of the Criminal Code, which deals with an attempt to cause a ground road traffic disaster," he said.

Addition

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route. During the first, in the Mika area, an explosive device damaged the railway track, which, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, would most likely have led to the derailment of a train. In another location on Sunday, a train with 475 passengers was forced to brake sharply due to damage to the railway track, the publication writes.

Explosion on Warsaw-Lublin railway line: Polish PM Tusk confirms sabotage