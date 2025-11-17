Ukraine ready to assist Poland after railway sabotage - MFA

Ukraine hopes the investigation will provide answers after the act of sabotage on the Polish railway, and is ready to help Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Monday in X, writes UNN.

Our solidarity with friendly Poland after the act of sabotage on the Polish railways. We hope that the investigation will provide clear answers, and we are also ready to provide assistance if asked. This could have been another hybrid attack by Russia - to test the reaction. If so, it must be strong. - Sybiha wrote, commenting on the sabotage in Poland.

Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attack

Recall

On Sunday, November 16, in Poland, a section of the railway track was damaged on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there had been an undermining of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route, and called the damage to the railway track section sabotage.