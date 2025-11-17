The railway sabotage in Poland is a typical subversive activity for which military unit 29155 of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation is responsible in Russia. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

According to Kovalenko, military unit 29155 of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation is a sabotage unit of the Russian GRU responsible for carrying out operations abroad.

NATO countries are one of the priority targets, especially everything related to aid to Ukraine or strengthening the defense capabilities of the Alliance countries. Various arsons in Germany, Poland, and other countries are the work of Russians, disguised as various situations. Ordinary sabotage - Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, November 16, in Poland, a section of the railway track was damaged on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage.