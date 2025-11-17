Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attack
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that the railway sabotage in Poland is a typical act of sabotage, for which Russia's military unit 29155 of the GRU General Staff is responsible. This unit is responsible for operations abroad, particularly in NATO countries that provide assistance to Ukraine.
The railway sabotage in Poland is a typical subversive activity for which military unit 29155 of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation is responsible in Russia. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.
According to Kovalenko, military unit 29155 of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation is a sabotage unit of the Russian GRU responsible for carrying out operations abroad.
NATO countries are one of the priority targets, especially everything related to aid to Ukraine or strengthening the defense capabilities of the Alliance countries. Various arsons in Germany, Poland, and other countries are the work of Russians, disguised as various situations. Ordinary sabotage
Recall
On Sunday, November 16, in Poland, a section of the railway track was damaged on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage.