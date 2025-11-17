Explosion on Warsaw-Lublin railway line: Polish PM Tusk confirms sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the damage to a section of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin line an act of sabotage. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

The explosion of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin line is an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens. The investigation is ongoing - Tusk stated.

He also personally arrived at the scene of the incident, as evidenced by a video published on his social media page.

Recall

On Sunday, November 16, a section of the railway track on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine was damaged in Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage.