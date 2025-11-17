Explosion on Warsaw-Lublin railway line: Polish PM Tusk confirms sabotage
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the damage to a section of the railway line on the Warsaw-Lublin route an act of sabotage. He arrived at the scene of the incident, which occurred on November 16.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the damage to a section of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin line an act of sabotage. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.
Details
The explosion of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin line is an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens. The investigation is ongoing
He also personally arrived at the scene of the incident, as evidenced by a video published on his social media page.
Recall
On Sunday, November 16, a section of the railway track on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine was damaged in Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage.