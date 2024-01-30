Elon Musk announces that his startup Neuralink has successfully implanted a chip in the human brain

The company Neuralink, co-founded by Elon Musk, has installed its first brain implant in a human patient. According to Musk, the patient is currently recovering rapidly and his brain activity is "encouraging," UNN reports .

The day before, Elon Musk announced that Neuralink, a startup he co-founded, had implanted its first brain implant in a patient on Sunday, January 28.

First results show promising neuronal activity - Elon Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about the implant on the patient.

Elon Musk announced that the chip will be tested on humans in December 2022, after having tested it on pigs and mavis.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink, based in Fremont, California, on the outskirts of San Francisco, received the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023 . In August and November, Neuralink raised about $323 million from investors in two tranches.

It should also be noted that Neuralink is not the first to install a brain implant.

In September, the Dutch company Onward announced that it is testing the connection of a brain implant to another that stimulates the spinal cord, with the aim of allowing a patient with paralyzed body to regain mobility.

In 2019, researchers from the Clinatec Institute of Grenoble presented an implant that, once installed, allows a person with paralyzed body to animate an exoskeleton and move their arms or move around.

