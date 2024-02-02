Researchers have developed a hat that will guide visually impaired users

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82502 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120517 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124589 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166388 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239217 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102130 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 77184 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 51317 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 47405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 59601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236007 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120517 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101518 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118565 views
Researchers have developed a hat that will guide visually impaired users

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119347 views

Researchers have developed a smart hat that can guide visually impaired users by detecting a red or green traffic light using an optoelectronic sensor.

A new step in the development of smart clothing has been taken by a team of researchers from Singapore and China, who have presented special threads for clothing with electronic functions - the so-called wearables. Productive production is planned. One striking example is a smart hat that will help visually impaired users recognize red or green traffic lights.

This is stated in the material of Nature, reports UNN.

Details

An international team of scientists from Singapore and China is working on smart clothing, such as a sweater with screens or pants with surveillance technology. The team reportedly took a new step by improving the process of producing threads with electronic functions for clothing. These are the so-called wearables.

 Up until a certain point, there was an obstacle that concerned the difficulty of embedding electronics in fabrics, as semiconductors such as silicon and germanium, which are important for such applications, tend to crack during the manufacturing process.

A team led by Lei Wei from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore analyzed the process. According to the developers, the filaments could now be produced with much higher productivity and very good quality.

Using the newly discovered method, the team made a hat out of fiber. With the help of an optoelectronic sensor, the hat can detect whether a traffic light is red or green for pedestrians. As an example, the hat reportedly uses a vibrating signal to inform a visually impaired user whether it is safe to cross the road or not.

Another interesting example is the transformation of fiber into a strap for a smartwatch that adapts to the surface of the skin and measures heart rate. Since the produced fiber can withstand the pressure prevailing at a depth of 3,000 meters, it can also be used for underwater applications.

Recall

Elon Musk's startup Neuralink has successfully implanted its first brain chip in a patient. The patient is currently recovering well and demonstrating encouraging brain activity.

Also, UNN reported that for the first time in Europe, ESA presented an innovative installation for propelling small satellites.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
neirolinkNeuralink
elon-muskElon Musk
sinhapurSingapore
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising