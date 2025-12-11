$42.280.10
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Microsoft CEO promises to stop AI work if it threatens humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, stated that the company aims to create a superintelligence that aligns with humanity's interests. He promised to halt work if AI poses a threat, emphasizing that a system that could get out of control would not be developed.

Microsoft CEO promises to stop AI work if it threatens humanity

Microsoft's head of artificial intelligence, Mustafa Suleyman, said the company intends to create a superintelligence that will serve the interests of humanity, but promised to stop such work if it poses a threat to people. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

As Suleyman stated, Microsoft intends to create a superintelligence that "will serve the interests of humanity," but promised to stop such work if it poses a threat to people.

We will not continue to develop a system that could get out of control

- Suleyman said.

The publication notes that Suleyman joined Microsoft early last year after the company acquired the intellectual property and a significant portion of the staff of his startup Inflection AI. Microsoft, which previously relied on OpenAI for most of its artificial intelligence tools, tasked Suleyman with creating products capable of competing with the best in the industry.

Recall

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a part of Ukrainians' daily lives. 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI tools on a regular basis.

