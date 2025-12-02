Despite claims of disbandment, DOGE's influence is still felt in the structure of the US government – Media

Photo: AP

Wired found that despite official reports of the liquidation of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a number of its young technical employees continue to work in federal agencies, maintaining ties with government structures. This is reported by UNN with reference to the media.

Details

Last week, information emerged that the DOGE Department – known for its radical “move fast and break things” style and for some time associated with Elon Musk – had allegedly ceased to exist.

But, as WIRED reports, Edward Koristin, Gavin Klieger, Marco Elez, Akash Bobba, and Ethan Shaotran – well-known employees of the department – continue to indicate their affiliation with DOGE or the US government in their profiles. They declined to comment, as did other tech specialists from Musk's companies – xAI and SpaceX.

Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk

A source in the US Department of Agriculture categorically denies the liquidation of DOGE, stating that its representatives "have dug into agencies like ticks." Although the department no longer carries out rapid reforms, its affiliates seem to have settled in the government for a long time.

Some former DOGE employees have already taken influential positions: Scott Langmack headed the direction of artificial intelligence deregulation, and Sam Baida became deputy head of the Center for Disease Prevention, despite a lack of experience in healthcare. Others moved to a new office in the White House, including Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who received the role of chief designer of the United States.

Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce

Despite Reuters' claims of DOGE's disbandment, officials continue to insist that the program is effectively ongoing – just without centralized leadership. Trump administration officials even stated that DOGE continues to save millions of dollars by canceling "wasteful contracts."

Meanwhile, some former DOGE employees have already moved to the private sector – including companies associated with Elon Musk.

Trump administration seeks to save Musk from testifying in DOGE case - media