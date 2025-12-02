Despite claims of disbandment, DOGE's influence is still felt in the structure of the US government – Media

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 12990 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 14178 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 12311 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 14662 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 47492 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47278 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58538 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49002 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44956 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 37036 views
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 3938 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 27427 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 16249 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 13366 views
Publications
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 12993 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 14182 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 13528 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 47494 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 48094 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Republic of Ireland
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 37100 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 39355 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 95746 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 70682 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 86747 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Despite claims of disbandment, DOGE's influence is still felt in the structure of the US government – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Journalists from Wired found that young tech specialists from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue to work in federal agencies, maintaining ties with the authorities. This is happening despite official reports of the liquidation of the department, which was previously associated with Elon Musk.

Despite claims of disbandment, DOGE's influence is still felt in the structure of the US government – Media
Photo: AP

Wired found that despite official reports of the liquidation of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a number of its young technical employees continue to work in federal agencies, maintaining ties with government structures. This is reported by UNN with reference to the media.

Details

Last week, information emerged that the DOGE Department – known for its radical “move fast and break things” style and for some time associated with Elon Musk – had allegedly ceased to exist.

But, as WIRED reports, Edward Koristin, Gavin Klieger, Marco Elez, Akash Bobba, and Ethan Shaotran – well-known employees of the department – continue to indicate their affiliation with DOGE or the US government in their profiles. They declined to comment, as did other tech specialists from Musk's companies – xAI and SpaceX.

Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk23.11.25, 21:26 • 4588 views

A source in the US Department of Agriculture categorically denies the liquidation of DOGE, stating that its representatives "have dug into agencies like ticks." Although the department no longer carries out rapid reforms, its affiliates seem to have settled in the government for a long time.

Some former DOGE employees have already taken influential positions: Scott Langmack headed the direction of artificial intelligence deregulation, and Sam Baida became deputy head of the Center for Disease Prevention, despite a lack of experience in healthcare. Others moved to a new office in the White House, including Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who received the role of chief designer of the United States.

Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce13.09.25, 08:17 • 6738 views

Despite Reuters' claims of DOGE's disbandment, officials continue to insist that the program is effectively ongoing – just without centralized leadership. Trump administration officials even stated that DOGE continues to save millions of dollars by canceling "wasteful contracts."

Meanwhile, some former DOGE employees have already moved to the private sector – including companies associated with Elon Musk.

Trump administration seeks to save Musk from testifying in DOGE case - media26.11.25, 15:36 • 2656 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Federal government of the United States
SpaceX
Reuters
Donald Trump
Elon Musk