Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk

The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively ceased the operations of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a body created for large-scale reduction of the state apparatus and closely associated with Elon Musk. Despite its mandate being set to run until July 2026, the department was disbanded approximately eight months before its term ended. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters that DOGE "no longer exists" as a separate entity, with most of its functions taken over by OPM. According to documents and officials' comments, DOGE's attempts to rapidly cut federal agency budgets and staff lasted only the first few months of Trump's second term.

Some DOGE employees have already moved to the National Design Studio – a new structure created by Trump's executive order and headed by Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. Musk, who initially led DOGE, actively promoted the department on social media, even displaying a chainsaw as a symbol of fighting "bureaucracy."

DOGE claimed to have saved "tens of billions of dollars," but independent experts could not verify this due to a lack of reported data. The White House insists that Trump continues to fulfill his promises to reduce "waste and abuse."

Although the administration did not directly announce the liquidation of DOGE, Trump and his team had been speaking about it in the past tense for several months. After a public conflict with the president in May, Musk left Washington, and the structure effectively disappeared from official government activities.

