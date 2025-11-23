$42.150.00
Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Trump administration effectively shut down the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was created to streamline government and was closely associated with Elon Musk. The department was disbanded approximately eight months before the expiration of its mandate, which was set to run until July 2026.

Trump administration secretly disbanded DOGE department created for Elon Musk

The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively ceased the operations of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a body created for large-scale reduction of the state apparatus and closely associated with Elon Musk. Despite its mandate being set to run until July 2026, the department was disbanded approximately eight months before its term ended. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters that DOGE "no longer exists" as a separate entity, with most of its functions taken over by OPM. According to documents and officials' comments, DOGE's attempts to rapidly cut federal agency budgets and staff lasted only the first few months of Trump's second term.

US immigration service seeks new smartphone surveillance tool: experts point to danger - Media03.10.25, 14:47 • 3586 views

Some DOGE employees have already moved to the National Design Studio – a new structure created by Trump's executive order and headed by Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. Musk, who initially led DOGE, actively promoted the department on social media, even displaying a chainsaw as a symbol of fighting "bureaucracy."

DOGE claimed to have saved "tens of billions of dollars," but independent experts could not verify this due to a lack of reported data. The White House insists that Trump continues to fulfill his promises to reduce "waste and abuse."

Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce13.09.25, 08:17 • 6723 views

Although the administration did not directly announce the liquidation of DOGE, Trump and his team had been speaking about it in the past tense for several months. After a public conflict with the president in May, Musk left Washington, and the structure effectively disappeared from official government activities.

Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in London14.09.25, 10:52 • 13408 views

