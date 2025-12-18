US Senate confirms Musk's associate and billionaire astronaut Isaacman as NASA head

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22967 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21542 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39225 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30702 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17706 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18510 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13931 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28700 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11653 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5076 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4360 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10078 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7880 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5032 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39216 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28697 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37910 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33674 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59577 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7972 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61557 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43351 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41397 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47579 views
US Senate confirms Musk's associate and billionaire astronaut Isaacman as NASA head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3492 views

The US Senate has confirmed Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator. He will lead the 14,000-employee agency, which is investing billions of dollars in returning humans to the Moon and sending astronauts to Mars.

US Senate confirms Musk's associate and billionaire astronaut Isaacman as NASA head

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator under President Donald Trump, making the proponent of Mars missions and former associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk the 15th head of the space agency, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The vote for Isaacman, whom Trump sidelined this year and then renamed as a candidate for NASA administrator, passed 67-30, two weeks after he told senators at his second hearing that NASA needed to accelerate the pace in outpacing China in returning to the Moon this decade.

Isaacman will lead an agency of 14,000 employees that is investing billions of dollars in its most ambitious space exploration: returning humans to the Moon to establish a long-term presence on the surface before eventually sending astronauts to Mars.

The White House, as part of its policy of increasing government efficiency under Musk, cut NASA's staff by 20% and sought to cut the agency's 2026 budget by about 25% from the usual $25 billion, jeopardizing dozens of space science programs that scientists and some officials consider priorities.

Isaacman envisions a re-emphasis on sending missions to Mars in addition to efforts for the Artemis lunar mission, as well as greater reliance on private companies such as SpaceX to save taxpayer money and stimulate competition in the private sector, the publication writes.

Of the 67 votes in favor of Isaacman, 16 were from Democrats and 51 were from Republicans. All 30 votes against his confirmation were from Democrats.

Maria Cantwell, a senior member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees NASA, criticized the Trump administration's efforts to cut NASA's science division. She supported Isaacman's confirmation on Wednesday.

"During the nomination process, Mr. Isaacman emphasized the importance of developing a pipeline of future scientists, engineers, researchers (and) astronauts to support the advancement of science and technology and meet NASA's goals. I fully agree," Cantwell said.

Some Democratic senators said during Isaacman's hearing on December 3 that they were concerned about Isaacman's closeness to Musk, whose company has about $15 billion in NASA contracts and could benefit from certain policies Isaacman advocated.

Musk advocated for Isaacman's nomination when Trump was elected in 2024. Musk sought to reorient the US space program with a greater focus on Mars during his tenure as a close advisor to Trump.

Senate Republicans and some Democrats, including Cantwell, also emphasized the urgency of NASA's lunar race with China, which aims to send its astronauts to the lunar surface by 2030. NASA faces an "unstable" target of 2028, using its Space Launch System rocket and the giant SpaceX Starship rocket, which is under development, as a lander.

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, who also heads the US Department of Transportation, welcomed Isaacman on X, wishing him "success at the beginning of his tenure and leadership of NASA as we return to the Moon in 2028 and defeat China."

NASA to send astronauts on a ten-day mission around the Moon in 202624.09.25, 03:26 • 4657 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
