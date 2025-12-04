NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recorded large-scale "light pollution" in images from orbital observatories. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The study states that up to 96% of images from some space telescopes may be distorted by light from satellites in low Earth orbit.

This study covers four space telescopes - two active and two future - and assesses the extent of the impact of artificial light from satellites on their operation. The most serious threat was recorded for SPHEREx - its images, according to calculations, can be contaminated in 96% of cases.

At the same time, the image from the Hubble telescope was affected by approximately 40%.

It is also noted that telescopes located in more distant orbits are much better protected from such pollution. These include the James Webb Space Telescope, the European Euclid, and NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Recall

