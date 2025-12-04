NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
04:56 PM • 6254 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 16143 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 17590 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 30413 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 18714 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 19649 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 19839 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28276 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 46617 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36731 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
98%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 14076 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 21756 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leadersDecember 4, 12:47 PM • 11383 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts01:45 PM • 8530 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 6688 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 16125 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 22062 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 30394 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 39748 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 66284 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Brussels
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 7082 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 24122 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 26013 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 70840 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 73698 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film

NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

NASA has recorded extensive "light pollution" in images from orbital observatories. Up to 96% of images from some space telescopes can be distorted by light from satellites in low Earth orbit.

NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recorded large-scale "light pollution" in images from orbital observatories. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The study states that up to 96% of images from some space telescopes may be distorted by light from satellites in low Earth orbit.

This study covers four space telescopes - two active and two future - and assesses the extent of the impact of artificial light from satellites on their operation. The most serious threat was recorded for SPHEREx - its images, according to calculations, can be contaminated in 96% of cases.

At the same time, the image from the Hubble telescope was affected by approximately 40%.

It is also noted that telescopes located in more distant orbits are much better protected from such pollution. These include the James Webb Space Telescope, the European Euclid, and NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Recall

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was excluded from the Crew-12 mission crew - it was supposed to go to the International Space Station in a few months. The Russian photographed company documents, including engines and other internal materials, and stored them on his phone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
James Webb Space Telescope
SpaceX
Reuters
NASA