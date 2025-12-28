US plans return to Moon during Trump's second term - NASA Administrator Isaacman

Newly appointed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that the United States plans to return to the Moon during Donald Trump's second presidential term. This was reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Isaacman, a close associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" that renewing Trump's commitment to lunar exploration is key to unlocking the "orbital economy."

We want to have the opportunity to explore and realize the scientific, economic, and national security potential on the Moon - he said.

According to him, the Moon's capabilities include the creation of space data centers, infrastructure development, and the potential extraction of helium-3 - a rare gas found on the lunar surface that can be used for nuclear fusion. After establishing a lunar base, NASA could also invest in nuclear energy and space nuclear engines.

Isaacman made these statements shortly after his nomination was approved by the Senate. Donald Trump initially nominated him for the position of NASA head in December 2024, but withdrew the nomination in May due to "Isaacman's previous connections." In November, Trump renominated him.

Recall

US President Donald Trump issued an order to radically accelerate the Artemis program, setting strict deadlines for US dominance beyond Earth. The document provides for the return of humans to the Moon by 2028 and laying the groundwork for a flight to Mars.