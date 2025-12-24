Nuclear ambitions in space: Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon in ten years

The Russian state corporation "Roscosmos" announced its preparations for the construction of a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for a future scientific base and lunar rovers. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

To implement the ambitious plan, "Roscosmos" engaged the state corporation "Rosatom" and the leading nuclear center – the Kurchatov Institute. The main task of the future station is to ensure the autonomous operation of the International Lunar Research Station, which Russia is developing in partnership with Beijing. The agency stated: "This project is an important step towards creating a permanently functioning scientific lunar station and transitioning from one-time missions to a long-term program of lunar exploration."

Attempt at a comeback in space

Russia's ambitions to build a nuclear power plant emerged against the backdrop of a significant lag behind the United States and the successes of SpaceX.

Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason

Russia's position significantly worsened after the failure of the Luna-25 mission in 2023, when the apparatus crashed into the surface of the satellite. In addition to the nuclear power plant, the head of "Roscosmos," Dmitry Bakhanov, announced plans to explore Venus, trying to restore the state's status as a leading player in space exploration.

Rivalry with NASA

Russian plans coincide with the activation of the United States in the same direction. NASA has already officially announced its intention to deploy its own nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030. Thus, both space competitors consider atomic energy as the only way to ensure a long-term human presence on Earth's satellite.

"Roscosmos" canceled the next launch of the "Soyuz" rocket to the ISS due to an accident at Baikonur