Nuclear ambitions in space: Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon in ten years

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 5844 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 7882 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 7044 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12066 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19679 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 15013 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17387 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34064 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49582 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68118 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.7m/s
72%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 10535 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 19653 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 19499 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 8316 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 10123 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 5844 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 3862 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 7882 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12065 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 2806 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 19705 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 8766 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34232 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31036 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
DJI Mavic

Nuclear ambitions in space: Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon in ten years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Roscosmos plans to build a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for the future scientific base and lunar rovers.

Nuclear ambitions in space: Russia plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon in ten years

The Russian state corporation "Roscosmos" announced its preparations for the construction of a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for a future scientific base and lunar rovers. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

To implement the ambitious plan, "Roscosmos" engaged the state corporation "Rosatom" and the leading nuclear center – the Kurchatov Institute. The main task of the future station is to ensure the autonomous operation of the International Lunar Research Station, which Russia is developing in partnership with Beijing. The agency stated: "This project is an important step towards creating a permanently functioning scientific lunar station and transitioning from one-time missions to a long-term program of lunar exploration."

Attempt at a comeback in space

Russia's ambitions to build a nuclear power plant emerged against the backdrop of a significant lag behind the United States and the successes of SpaceX.

Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason15.12.25, 12:43 • 3727 views

Russia's position significantly worsened after the failure of the Luna-25 mission in 2023, when the apparatus crashed into the surface of the satellite. In addition to the nuclear power plant, the head of "Roscosmos," Dmitry Bakhanov, announced plans to explore Venus, trying to restore the state's status as a leading player in space exploration.

Rivalry with NASA

Russian plans coincide with the activation of the United States in the same direction. NASA has already officially announced its intention to deploy its own nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030. Thus, both space competitors consider atomic energy as the only way to ensure a long-term human presence on Earth's satellite.

"Roscosmos" canceled the next launch of the "Soyuz" rocket to the ISS due to an accident at Baikonur05.12.25, 18:14 • 4334 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Energy
SpaceX
NASA
China
United States