Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
10:16 AM • 1184 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 5214 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 10813 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 12161 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 14504 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 22278 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 31245 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 27949 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 37469 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39364 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.4m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 16422 views
In Odesa region, after massive Russian strikes, all services are working 24/7 - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationDecember 15, 02:15 AM • 5074 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 17558 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 12213 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 18029 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 64528 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 80225 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 67036 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 76434 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 101002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 16250 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 33736 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 35432 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 40064 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 74722 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The launch of the Russian Proton-M carrier rocket from Baikonur, scheduled for December 15, failed due to a "local discrepancy" in the upper stage. This incident points to systemic problems in Russia's space industry amid international sanctions.

Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason

The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket, scheduled for December 15 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, failed in Russia. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official version of the Russian side, the reason for the failure was a "local discrepancy" in the rocket's upper stage.

Accidents and technical malfunctions often occur in new or experimental projects. But the Proton-M rocket has been in operation since the days of the USSR and for decades was considered the "workhorse" of Russian cosmonautics.

- noted the CPD.

The Center emphasized that this incident is indicative and logically fits into the overall picture of systemic problems in the Russian space industry.

The recent accident during the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft, which led to damage to the launch pad, has already shown that even the key infrastructure of the Baikonur cosmodrome is in a vulnerable state.

- the message says.

The CPD added that against the backdrop of a full-scale war against Ukraine and international sanctions, Russia is losing the ability to maintain the status of a "great space power."

Recall

The Russian corporation "Roscosmos" canceled the nearest launch of the Soyuz rocket to the ISS, scheduled for December 21, 2025. The reason was an accident at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where the launch pad was damaged.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine