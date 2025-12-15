Russia's Proton-M rocket launch failed: CPD named the reason
Kyiv • UNN
The launch of the Russian Proton-M carrier rocket from Baikonur, scheduled for December 15, failed due to a "local discrepancy" in the upper stage. This incident points to systemic problems in Russia's space industry amid international sanctions.
The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket, scheduled for December 15 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, failed in Russia. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.
Details
According to the official version of the Russian side, the reason for the failure was a "local discrepancy" in the rocket's upper stage.
Accidents and technical malfunctions often occur in new or experimental projects. But the Proton-M rocket has been in operation since the days of the USSR and for decades was considered the "workhorse" of Russian cosmonautics.
The Center emphasized that this incident is indicative and logically fits into the overall picture of systemic problems in the Russian space industry.
The recent accident during the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft, which led to damage to the launch pad, has already shown that even the key infrastructure of the Baikonur cosmodrome is in a vulnerable state.
The CPD added that against the backdrop of a full-scale war against Ukraine and international sanctions, Russia is losing the ability to maintain the status of a "great space power."
Recall
The Russian corporation "Roscosmos" canceled the nearest launch of the Soyuz rocket to the ISS, scheduled for December 21, 2025. The reason was an accident at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where the launch pad was damaged.