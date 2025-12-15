The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket, scheduled for December 15 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, failed in Russia. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

According to the official version of the Russian side, the reason for the failure was a "local discrepancy" in the rocket's upper stage.

Accidents and technical malfunctions often occur in new or experimental projects. But the Proton-M rocket has been in operation since the days of the USSR and for decades was considered the "workhorse" of Russian cosmonautics. - noted the CPD.

The Center emphasized that this incident is indicative and logically fits into the overall picture of systemic problems in the Russian space industry.

The recent accident during the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft, which led to damage to the launch pad, has already shown that even the key infrastructure of the Baikonur cosmodrome is in a vulnerable state. - the message says.

The CPD added that against the backdrop of a full-scale war against Ukraine and international sanctions, Russia is losing the ability to maintain the status of a "great space power."

The Russian corporation "Roscosmos" canceled the nearest launch of the Soyuz rocket to the ISS, scheduled for December 21, 2025. The reason was an accident at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where the launch pad was damaged.