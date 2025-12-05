$42.180.02
"Roscosmos" canceled the next launch of the "Soyuz" rocket to the ISS due to an accident at Baikonur

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Russian corporation "Roscosmos" canceled the next launch of the "Soyuz" rocket to the ISS, scheduled for December 21, 2025. The reason was an accident at the Baikonur cosmodrome, where the launch pad was damaged.

"Roscosmos" canceled the next launch of the "Soyuz" rocket to the ISS due to an accident at Baikonur

Due to serious damage to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, caused by the fall of the service cabin, the Russian corporation "Roscosmos" will cancel the next launch to the ISS of the "Soyuz" rocket with the "Progress" cargo ship, postponing it indefinitely. This was reported by RTVI, writes UNN.

Details

The cancellation of the next launch, scheduled for December 21, 2025, was reported by RTVI, citing two sources in the space industry.

Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violation02.12.25, 18:45 • 28454 views

The accident at the cosmodrome occurred on November 27 during the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with a manned mission on the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft. After the rocket launch, the service cabin of site 31 collapsed into the gas exhaust tray under the launch pad. As a result, Russia is temporarily unable to carry out manned and cargo launches to the ISS.

Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts27.11.25, 17:04 • 3639 views

The decision to postpone was confirmed by one of RTVI's interlocutors.

Yes, the launch of "Progress MS-33" on December 21, 2025, will not take place. The only question is to what exact date in 2026 it will eventually be postponed 

– said the interlocutor.

Another source of the TV channel claims that, despite the accident, Russia will not reduce payments to Kazakhstan for the lease of Baikonur, which amount to 115 million dollars per year.

Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space27.11.25, 20:40 • 15096 views

Stepan Haftko

