Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft successfully launched to the International Space Station on Thursday with two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut on board. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:28 Moscow time. The crew included commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, for whom this is his second space flight, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, who were flying for the first time.

After launch, the Soyuz was to orbit the Earth twice, and at 12:38 GMT, it performed an automatic docking with the ISS Rassvet module. After that, the crew will enter the station and spend the next eight months there. The return to Earth is currently scheduled for late July 2026.

