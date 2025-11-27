Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts

$42.300.10
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 5702 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 10066 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 8568 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
12:53 PM • 9474 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 13610 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
11:46 AM • 10729 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10960 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13595 views
November 27, 08:20 AM
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25511 views
November 27, 07:45 AM
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became known
November 27, 06:53 AM
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and died
November 27, 07:34 AM
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effort
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try
Publications
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6084 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 10108 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
November 24, 07:49 AM
Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

A spacecraft launched today from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which later docked with the ISS, carrying Russian and American astronauts.

Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft successfully launched to the International Space Station on Thursday with two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut on board. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:28 Moscow time. The crew included commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, for whom this is his second space flight, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, who were flying for the first time.

X/ South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space race

After launch, the Soyuz was to orbit the Earth twice, and at 12:38 GMT, it performed an automatic docking with the ISS Rassvet module. After that, the crew will enter the station and spend the next eight months there. The return to Earth is currently scheduled for late July 2026.

Part. Boeing Starliner to make next uncrewed flight: NASA confirms new mission format

Stepan Haftko

