China's BYD overtakes Tesla as world's leading EV seller

January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023
January 1, 09:41 PM
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residence
January 1, 10:32 PM
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to Ukraine
January 1, 11:07 PM
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the city
January 1, 11:39 PM
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city
January 2, 01:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 156009 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
January 1, 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
January 1, 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
December 31, 03:46 PM
China's BYD overtakes Tesla as world's leading EV seller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Chinese company BYD reported a 28% increase in EV sales last year, exceeding 2.25 million units. This allowed it to overtake Tesla for the first time, which, according to analysts, sold about 1.65 million cars during the same period.

China's BYD overtakes Tesla as world's leading EV seller

Chinese company BYD is preparing to overtake Elon Musk's Tesla and become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles (EVs), surpassing its American competitor in annual sales for the first time, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Thursday, BYD reported that its EV sales last year increased by almost 28% and exceeded 2.25 million.

Tesla, which is due to announce its total sales for 2025 on Friday, last week released analyst estimates that around 1.65 million vehicles were sold during the year.

The American firm has faced a difficult year with mixed reception to new offerings, concerns about Musk's political activities, and intensifying competition from Chinese rivals.

In October, Tesla introduced cheaper versions of two of its best-selling models in the US, seeking to boost sales. The company has been criticized for the slow release of new and more affordable options needed to remain competitive.

Tesla is losing market share: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg24.10.25, 21:49 • 5442 views

Musk, already the richest person in the world, is tasked with significantly increasing Tesla's sales and market capitalization over the next decade to secure a record compensation package. The deal, approved by shareholders in November, could bring him up to $1 trillion.

Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars21.12.25, 04:50 • 4416 views

As part of the deal, Musk must also sell one million humanoid robots over the next ten years. Tesla has invested heavily in its "Optimus" product and autonomous "robotaxis."

Tesla sales plummeted in the first three months of 2025 after a backlash against Musk's role in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

In addition to Tesla, the multi-billionaire's business interests also include the social media platform X, the rocket company SpaceX, and the tunnel-boring company Boring Company.

These commitments, along with leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, have led some investors to suggest that Musk is not paying enough attention to Tesla.

Musk has since promised to "significantly" reduce his role in the US government.

Despite BYD's rapid growth in recent years, the pace of sales growth in 2025 has slowed to its lowest level in five years.

The Shenzhen-based company faces increasing competition in China, its key market, from many EV manufacturers such as XPeng and Nio.

Nevertheless, BYD remains a global leader in EV production, as its prices are often lower than those of competing automakers, the publication writes.

The company's rapid growth, especially in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe, comes despite many countries imposing high tariffs on Chinese EVs.

In October, BYD stated that the UK had become its largest market outside of China. The company reported that its sales in the UK grew by 880% in the year ending in late September, driven by high demand for the plug-in hybrid version of the Seal U SUV.

BYD increases EV battery warranty, surpassing Tesla16.12.25, 08:40 • 2743 views

Julia Shramko

