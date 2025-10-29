Scientists prepare to pinpoint where on the Moon there is water ice

The international community is preparing a new phase of lunar research – scientists aim to obtain precise data on the presence of water ice in the polar regions, which will be key to future colonization. This is stated in the Space material, writes UNN.

Details

From November 12 to 14, the 2nd Conference on Lunar Polar Volatiles will be held in Hawaii, where leading experts from NASA, the China National Space Administration, Canada, and private space companies will discuss methods for detecting and mapping water ice.

Goal – practical colonization

The Moon is considered a potential source of fuel, oxygen, and water necessary for long-duration missions. However, without precise data on the reserves of volatile substances – hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, or water ice – the implementation of such projects is impossible.

According to researcher Li, water ice is likely the most common volatile substance, but its content in different regions may be only a few percent or even less.

We still do not have detailed mapping of the ice. There is also a lack of data on the vertical distribution of substances beneath the surface. – notes the scientist.

Also, no direct observations of other unstable elements – hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide – have been recorded yet.

That is why scientists emphasize the need to collect real samples from the lunar surface to determine the origin and mechanisms of accumulation of these substances.

The results of the conference should form the basis for a series of robotic and crewed expeditions planned for launch in the coming years. Their goal is to move from searching to practical use of the Moon's resources.

