Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17265 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 17011 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 28020 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 19907 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62833 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 45749 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46454 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113882 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59130 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54243 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Scientists prepare to pinpoint where on the Moon there is water ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The international space exploration community is preparing a new phase of lunar research to precisely determine the presence of water ice in the polar regions. This will be key to future colonization, with discussions to take place at a conference on November 12-14 in Hawaii.

The international community is preparing a new phase of lunar research – scientists aim to obtain precise data on the presence of water ice in the polar regions, which will be key to future colonization. This is stated in the Space material, writes UNN.

Details

From November 12 to 14, the 2nd Conference on Lunar Polar Volatiles will be held in Hawaii, where leading experts from NASA, the China National Space Administration, Canada, and private space companies will discuss methods for detecting and mapping water ice.

Goal – practical colonization

The Moon is considered a potential source of fuel, oxygen, and water necessary for long-duration missions. However, without precise data on the reserves of volatile substances – hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, or water ice – the implementation of such projects is impossible.

SpaceX completes 89th Starlink launch: over 10,000 satellites now in Earth orbit27.10.25, 18:17 • 4590 views

According to researcher Li, water ice is likely the most common volatile substance, but its content in different regions may be only a few percent or even less.

We still do not have detailed mapping of the ice. There is also a lack of data on the vertical distribution of substances beneath the surface.

– notes the scientist.

Also, no direct observations of other unstable elements – hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide – have been recorded yet.

That is why scientists emphasize the need to collect real samples from the lunar surface to determine the origin and mechanisms of accumulation of these substances.

The results of the conference should form the basis for a series of robotic and crewed expeditions planned for launch in the coming years. Their goal is to move from searching to practical use of the Moon's resources.

Astronomers discover second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System25.10.25, 13:49 • 5501 view

Stepan Haftko

