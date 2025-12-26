Russia postponed the maiden launch of a new rocket as part of the Baiterek project

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
09:23 AM • 718 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 6038 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 4012 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10008 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 10330 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 12798 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22218 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 72179 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 69913 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 84941 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 10726 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 11722 views
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 3778 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 6914 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 5022 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 6046 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10014 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 72183 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 74189 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 55081 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yoon Suk Yeol
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 2048 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 17052 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 21073 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 22097 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25267 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times
Mi-8

Russia postponed the maiden launch of a new rocket as part of the Baiterek project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Russia and Kazakhstan have postponed the first launch of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as part of the joint Baiterek space project for additional system checks. The Baiterek program is in its final stages, and the launch was delayed due to falling behind schedule and sanctions.

Russia postponed the maiden launch of a new rocket as part of the Baiterek project

Russia and Kazakhstan have postponed the first launch under the joint space project "Baiterek," delaying the debut of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle to conduct additional checks of onboard and ground systems. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The launch was postponed to conduct additional checks of both onboard systems and ground equipment. The Baiterek program is in its final stages, and additional tests are aimed at creating optimal conditions for a safe and successful first launch.

The Soyuz-5 rocket was supposed to launch by the end of the year from the Baiterek complex, a new facility at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which has served as Russia's main spaceport for decades. The program is positioned as a competitor to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

However, the development of the new rocket has been years behind schedule, complicated by sanctions first imposed after the annexation of Crimea by President Vladimir Putin in 2014, and later expanded after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Roscosmos stated on Friday that the launch date of the Soyuz-5 spacecraft will be determined after all tests are completed and agreed upon by all participants in the program.

- the publication states.

For launching spacecraft and equipment, Russia currently uses domestic cosmodromes. On December 25, it sent a Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle with a spacecraft from Plesetsk and plans to send another Soyuz on December 28 from Vostochny.

Recall

Roscosmos plans to build a stationary power source on the Moon by 2036. The project is being implemented jointly with China to provide energy for a future scientific base and lunar rovers.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Moon
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Crimea
China
Ukraine
Kazakhstan