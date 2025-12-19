Trump plans to sign US defense budget with aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, December 18, US President Donald Trump plans to sign into law a defense policy bill that provides for annual spending of almost $1 trillion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 (NDAA) sets a record defense budget of $901 billion — $8 billion more than Trump himself proposed.

It is noted that the document regulates a wide range of issues: from the procurement of ships, aircraft, and missile systems to increasing military salaries and ways to respond to geopolitical threats.

According to Reuters, the NDAA is a compromise solution that combined provisions previously adopted by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump has previously been cautious about strengthening European security, believing that allies should fund it themselves. His recently published National Security Strategy has been assessed as more "Russia-friendly" and re-evaluates the US role in Europe.

The bill provides for the allocation of $800 million to Ukraine in fiscal year 2026 - $400 million annually for the next two years. The funds will be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and will go towards the purchase of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This comes against the backdrop of negotiations between Trump's team and Ukraine and Russia on ending Russia's invasion.

The document also supports the Baltic Security Initiative and provides for the allocation of $175 million for the defense of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. In addition, it limits the Pentagon's ability to reduce the number of American troops in Europe below 76,000 and prohibits the US European Commander from refusing the position of NATO Supreme Commander.

A White House statement said Trump supports the bill because it codifies many of his executive orders, including funding for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the Pentagon.

Recall

On December 11, the US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026. The document provides for $800 million for Ukraine and measures to deter Russia and China.

On December 17, the US Senate finally approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a total budget of almost $900 billion. The document, supported by 77 senators, was sent to President Donald Trump for signature. The main point for Kyiv was the allocation of $800 million within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

