European military aid will not compensate Kyiv for the lack of support from the US - experts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The volume of aid to Ukraine this year may be the lowest since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. European military aid will not compensate for the deficit due to reduced support from the United States.

European military aid will not compensate Kyiv for the lack of support from the US - experts

The amount of aid provided to Ukraine this year by allies may turn out to be minimal since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion of the country in 2022. At the same time, military aid from Europe will not compensate for the deficit that arose due to the reduction of support from the United States. Such conclusions are published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) as part of the Ukraine Support Tracker project on Wednesday, December 10, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

If in the period from 2022 to 2024, Kyiv received about 41.6 billion euros annually from all assisting countries, including the USA, European and other states, then as of October 2025, this figure is 32.5 billion euros. Thus, to reach the level of aid of previous years, Kyiv would need to receive another 9.1 billion euros by the end of the year, experts state. For this, the volume of monthly receipts in November and December must be twice as large as in the previous two months.

"Based on the data available until October, it can be said that Europe failed to maintain the momentum of the first half of 2025," says Christoph Trebesch, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker project. "Against the background of the slowdown (in the pace of aid - ed.), it will be difficult for Europe to compensate for the lack of US military aid in 2025. If this slow pace continues, aid receipts to Ukraine in 2025 will be the lowest since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022."

Euroclear proposes using frozen Russian assets for peace in Ukraine instead of funding reparations - Politico05.12.25, 17:17 • 7905 views

Addendum

The publication notes that in Europe, the scale of support for Ukraine from different states was very uneven, according to the report. Thus, Germany, France, and Great Britain significantly increased the amount of aid provided compared to the period 2022-2024. Germany, in particular, almost tripled the average volume of monthly payments to Ukraine, and France and Great Britain – more than doubled.

However, in relation to the GDP of countries in 2021, these states still did not reach the level of aid to Ukraine from the Scandinavian countries and Finland, according to the IfW press release. Meanwhile, Spain and Italy did not increase the amount of aid to Ukraine at all in 2025. Italy even reduced its contribution by 15% compared to the period 2022-2024.

As online publication Politico wrote on December 8, in 2026, Ukraine will face a budget deficit of 71.7 billion euros. If no new funds are received, Kyiv will have to cut government spending from April, the publication says.

US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media08.12.25, 15:08 • 13868 views

Antonina Tumanova

