US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The US Congress has provided $800 million in aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for two years, allocating $400 million each for 2026 and 2027. The total US defense budget for 2026 will be $901 billion.

US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media

The US Congress has allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine as part of its two-year defense budget. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

The text of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a section "Extension and Modification of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative." It provides for an additional $400 million in funding for 2026 and the same amount for 2027.

In addition, the US defense budget for 2026 will be $901 billion, while President Donald Trump previously requested $892.6 billion.

This bill also provides for an assessment of "Russia's military strategy, goals, and force posture that affect countries in the Indo-Pacific region," particularly China.

Recall

The Dutch government has pledged to allocate an additional 700 million euros to Ukraine. The money is planned to be allocated from the funds remaining in the budgets of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
The Hill
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Netherlands
China
United States
Ukraine