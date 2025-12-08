US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media

The US Congress has allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine as part of its two-year defense budget. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

The text of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a section "Extension and Modification of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative." It provides for an additional $400 million in funding for 2026 and the same amount for 2027.

In addition, the US defense budget for 2026 will be $901 billion, while President Donald Trump previously requested $892.6 billion.

This bill also provides for an assessment of "Russia's military strategy, goals, and force posture that affect countries in the Indo-Pacific region," particularly China.

Recall

