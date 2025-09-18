Pentagon completes 'Golden Dome' plan, costs not disclosed - Bloomberg

U.S. Space Force General Michael Hatline, who leads President Donald Trump's efforts to create the "Golden Dome" air and space missile defense system, has completed the program plan, but the Pentagon has refused to provide any details on its scope or cost, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

It is currently under review, and there is no additional information at this time, with operational security being paramount. - the Pentagon said in a statement.

The cost of the initiative remains the main intrigue. In May, Donald Trump suggested that the implementation would cost $175 billion, but independent experts predict significantly higher costs.

Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico

According to estimates by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, a space-based interceptor network alone could cost more than $540 billion over two decades.

Pentagon spokesman Kingsley Wilson confirmed last month the high budget risks, emphasizing that the program would be "very expensive" but at the same time "extremely critical" and important.

The essence of the "Golden Dome" project is to expand the U.S. capabilities to neutralize more threats by integrating new elements into the existing missile defense system. At the same time, critics warn that the creation of space interceptors will be an unprecedented technical challenge.

"The cost depends on the level of geographic coverage, the types and number of threats it must counter, and the degree of resilience it must achieve. Even minor changes to these parameters can affect costs by hundreds of billions of dollars," explained Todd Harrison, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute.

Recall

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that the American "Golden Dome" missile defense system program would not be completed before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term. Pentagon officials expect that the space weapon will only be ready for demonstration by 2028.

In September, the first 21 satellites from the new constellation, which is to become the basis for the U.S. missile defense system, were successfully launched from California.

During his address on September 2, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Canada had expressed a desire to join the "Golden Dome" project. In his opinion, this would be an important event for both states.