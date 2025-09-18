Pentagon completes 'Golden Dome' plan, costs not disclosed - Bloomberg

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
06:08 AM • 2210 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 26026 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 34855 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 28545 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 28471 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 32730 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 39269 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41518 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40545 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 115263 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
84%
751mm
Popular news
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 10671 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 12481 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 11932 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 13419 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district02:24 AM • 5952 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 26030 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 33091 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 64025 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 115264 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 131330 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Queen Camilla
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 2580 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 16354 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 17151 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 16104 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 45595 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Shahed-136
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Pentagon completes 'Golden Dome' plan, costs not disclosed - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein has completed the plan for the 'Golden Dome' missile defense program. The Pentagon refuses to disclose details regarding its scale or cost, citing operational security.

Pentagon completes 'Golden Dome' plan, costs not disclosed - Bloomberg

U.S. Space Force General Michael Hatline, who leads President Donald Trump's efforts to create the "Golden Dome" air and space missile defense system, has completed the program plan, but the Pentagon has refused to provide any details on its scope or cost, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

It is currently under review, and there is no additional information at this time, with operational security being paramount.

- the Pentagon said in a statement.

The cost of the initiative remains the main intrigue. In May, Donald Trump suggested that the implementation would cost $175 billion, but independent experts predict significantly higher costs.

Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico20.05.25, 21:40 • 4121 view

According to estimates by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, a space-based interceptor network alone could cost more than $540 billion over two decades.

Pentagon spokesman Kingsley Wilson confirmed last month the high budget risks, emphasizing that the program would be "very expensive" but at the same time "extremely critical" and important.

The essence of the "Golden Dome" project is to expand the U.S. capabilities to neutralize more threats by integrating new elements into the existing missile defense system. At the same time, critics warn that the creation of space interceptors will be an unprecedented technical challenge.

"The cost depends on the level of geographic coverage, the types and number of threats it must counter, and the degree of resilience it must achieve. Even minor changes to these parameters can affect costs by hundreds of billions of dollars," explained Todd Harrison, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute.

Recall

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that the American "Golden Dome" missile defense system program would not be completed before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term. Pentagon officials expect that the space weapon will only be ready for demonstration by 2028.

In September, the first 21 satellites from the new constellation, which is to become the basis for the U.S. missile defense system, were successfully launched from California.

During his address on September 2, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Canada had expressed a desire to join the "Golden Dome" project. In his opinion, this would be an important event for both states.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Pentagon
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Canada
United States