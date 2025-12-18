British citizen Hayden William Davis, who fought in Ukraine against the Russian Federation, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for "mercenary activities." This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the prosecutor's office, the Supreme Court of the so-called "DPR" handed down a verdict in the criminal case against 30-year-old British citizen Hayden William Davis.

He was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict). The court established that in August 2024, Davis arrived in the city of Ternopil, where he signed a contract with the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine. After undergoing military training at training bases, he acquired the necessary skills to participate in the armed conflict and was provided with personal firearms. After that, as a soldier, Davis participated in hostilities against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the "Donetsk People's Republic." - added the prosecutor's office.

It is noted that in the winter of 2024, Davis was captured by the Russian army, and he had an American-made assault rifle and ammunition with him.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that the "mercenary" received material remuneration for his illegal activities.

"Taking into account the position of the state prosecutor, the court sentenced Davis to 13 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony," the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

Russian occupiers sentenced the defender of Mariupol to 22 years in a penal colony. This refers to Valeriy Yeremeyev.