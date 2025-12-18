$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 6236 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 7888 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10888 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13447 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11336 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16885 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10486 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8054 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24162 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20246 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Briton who fought for Ukraine sentenced to 13 years in prison in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7836 views

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced that British citizen Aiden William Davies has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for "mercenary activities." He fought in Ukraine against Russia, having signed a contract with the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Briton who fought for Ukraine sentenced to 13 years in prison in Russia

British citizen Hayden William Davis, who fought in Ukraine against the Russian Federation, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for "mercenary activities." This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the prosecutor's office, the Supreme Court of the so-called "DPR" handed down a verdict in the criminal case against 30-year-old British citizen Hayden William Davis.

He was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict). The court established that in August 2024, Davis arrived in the city of Ternopil, where he signed a contract with the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine. After undergoing military training at training bases, he acquired the necessary skills to participate in the armed conflict and was provided with personal firearms. After that, as a soldier, Davis participated in hostilities against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the "Donetsk People's Republic."

- added the prosecutor's office.

It is noted that in the winter of 2024, Davis was captured by the Russian army, and he had an American-made assault rifle and ammunition with him.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that the "mercenary" received material remuneration for his illegal activities.

"Taking into account the position of the state prosecutor, the court sentenced Davis to 13 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime correctional colony," the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

Russian occupiers sentenced the defender of Mariupol to 22 years in a penal colony. This refers to Valeriy Yeremeyev.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

