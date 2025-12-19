Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to DeepState. The enemy has made gains near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka, and in Huliaipole.
Details
On Thursday, December 18, at 23:45, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are successful in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
"The enemy advanced near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka (Donetsk region) and in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the post says.
Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk.
