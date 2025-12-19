Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is evidenced by data from the monitoring project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, December 18, at 23:45, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are successful in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"The enemy advanced near Dronivka, Nykonorivka, Pankivka (Donetsk region) and in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region)," the post says.

Recall

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk.

