In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue: the enemy is active in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Serhiy Okishev, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that heavy bombers provide the lion's share of logistical measures. This refers to quadcopters, hexacopters, ground robotic systems - they deliver food, water, ammunition and other important things.

Search and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces promptly search for and destroy the enemy. Aerial reconnaissance is conducted 24/7, FPV drones and other means of destruction are working. - Okishev stated.

He also added that the occupiers are showing great activity on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk, namely in the village of Hryshyne.

Recently, they tried to break through with the help of buggies, motor vehicles, but the Defense Forces cut off the enemy's logistics, and then simply dismantled this column with FPV drones and other types of weapons. – said Okishev.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the situation near Siversk is tense. Russian occupiers are trying to bypass the city, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocking their advance and destroying assault groups that have penetrated the city.