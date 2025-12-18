In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue: the enemy is active in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 9596 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 16529 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16229 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 29153 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 23782 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15925 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17230 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13392 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25178 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11376 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17498 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 26110 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 6570 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 31838 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32028 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 29152 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25177 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32098 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30910 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56971 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3106 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60106 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41998 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40158 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46348 views
In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue: the enemy is active in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2976 views

In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue, the occupiers are active in the western outskirts, particularly in the village of Hryshyne. The defense forces are destroying the enemy and its logistics with heavy bombers, FPV drones, and other means of destruction.

In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue: the enemy is active in Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

In the north and south of Pokrovsk, small arms battles continue. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Serhiy Okishev, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that heavy bombers provide the lion's share of logistical measures. This refers to quadcopters, hexacopters, ground robotic systems - they deliver food, water, ammunition and other important things.

Search and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces promptly search for and destroy the enemy. Aerial reconnaissance is conducted 24/7, FPV drones and other means of destruction are working.

- Okishev stated.

He also added that the occupiers are showing great activity on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk, namely in the village of Hryshyne.

Recently, they tried to break through with the help of buggies, motor vehicles, but the Defense Forces cut off the enemy's logistics, and then simply dismantled this column with FPV drones and other types of weapons.

 – said Okishev.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the situation near Siversk is tense. Russian occupiers are trying to bypass the city, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocking their advance and destroying assault groups that have penetrated the city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Siversk