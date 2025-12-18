$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22866 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21469 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39097 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30607 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17685 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18494 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13924 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28668 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Train hits young man in Kyiv region: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3794 views

At the railway station in the city of Vyshneve, a Fastiv-Kyiv train hit a 17-year-old boy who jumped from the platform onto the tracks. The young man died from his injuries, and the police have launched an investigation.

Train hits young man in Kyiv region: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances

At the railway station in the city of Vyshneve, a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man. Upon arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. The boy died from his injuries, reports the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from medics that a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man at the railway station in Vyshneve. Upon arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. While the engineer was sounding the horn, the young man tried to climb onto the platform. The train driver applied emergency braking, but a collision could not be avoided. The boy died from his injuries.

- the report says.

The police added that investigators from the Bucha District Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The prosecutor's office fully proved the guilt of the stepfather and mother in court, who had been sexually abusing a child for a long time. The mother, in addition, periodically filmed it. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv