Train hits young man in Kyiv region: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances

At the railway station in the city of Vyshneve, a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man. Upon arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. The boy died from his injuries, reports the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from medics that a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man at the railway station in Vyshneve. Upon arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. While the engineer was sounding the horn, the young man tried to climb onto the platform. The train driver applied emergency braking, but a collision could not be avoided. The boy died from his injuries. - the report says.

The police added that investigators from the Bucha District Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

