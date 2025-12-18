Trump's envoy to hold meeting on Gaza deal in Miami
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish officials in Miami to discuss a deal on Gaza.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will hold a meeting in Miami tomorrow to discuss the Gaza agreement, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Steve Witkoff will meet with Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish officials in Miami, Florida, on Friday to discuss the Gaza agreement.
US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges over Israel investigation18.12.25, 19:28 • 4824 views
Recall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza is close, but key issues still need to be resolved.