Trump's envoy to hold meeting on Gaza deal in Miami

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will hold a meeting in Miami tomorrow to discuss the Gaza agreement, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Steve Witkoff will meet with Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish officials in Miami, Florida, on Friday to discuss the Gaza agreement. - a White House official said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza is close, but key issues still need to be resolved.