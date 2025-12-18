Trump administration initiates federal ban on medical care for transgender children

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 662 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 1744 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8022 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11652 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 9930 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15012 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10030 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7802 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22938 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20182 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 662 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15012 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15482 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22938 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49486 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56301 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38318 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36835 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43207 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48210 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Trump administration initiates federal ban on medical care for transgender children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5404 views

In the US, a package of regulatory measures has been introduced aimed at stopping the provision of gender-affirming medical care to minors.

Trump administration initiates federal ban on medical care for transgender children
Department of Health in Washington. Photo: AP

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has unveiled a package of regulatory measures aimed at effectively halting gender-affirming medical care for minors. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The new rules provide for the cessation of funding through state Medicaid and Medicare programs for hospitals that continue to practice such treatment for children.

Financial pressure and regulatory restrictions

The proposed changes are the most radical step taken by the Donald Trump administration in restricting the rights of transgender Americans. In particular, it concerns a complete ban on the use of federal funds for surgical operations, hormone therapy, and the use of puberty blockers for individuals under 18 years of age.

This is not medicine, this is negligence. Gender-rejecting procedures deprive children of their future 

— stated Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a press conference.

Threats and criticism from the medical community

The administration's initiative directly threatens access to medical services in two dozen states where these procedures are currently legal. Human rights groups and leading medical organizations in the United States have already expressed strong protest, emphasizing that such measures contradict scientifically sound treatment protocols and endanger the lives of young people.

Key consequences of the new rules:

  • Medical facilities may lose state Medicaid insurance if they do not stop practicing gender-affirming care for children.
    • Issues previously resolved at the "doctor-patient" level are now regulated by direct federal orders.
      • Experts warn of a possible increase in suicides among LGBTQ+ youth due to the sudden cessation of therapy.

        The numerous efforts we are seeing from federal lawmakers to deny transgender and non-binary youth the medical care they need are deeply concerning 

        — emphasized Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen of The Trevor Project.

        Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion18.12.25, 21:06 • 3242 views

        Stepan Haftko

        HealthNews of the World
        State budget
        Energy
        Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
        Associated Press