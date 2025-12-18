Trump administration initiates federal ban on medical care for transgender children

Department of Health in Washington. Photo: AP

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has unveiled a package of regulatory measures aimed at effectively halting gender-affirming medical care for minors. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The new rules provide for the cessation of funding through state Medicaid and Medicare programs for hospitals that continue to practice such treatment for children.

Financial pressure and regulatory restrictions

The proposed changes are the most radical step taken by the Donald Trump administration in restricting the rights of transgender Americans. In particular, it concerns a complete ban on the use of federal funds for surgical operations, hormone therapy, and the use of puberty blockers for individuals under 18 years of age.

This is not medicine, this is negligence. Gender-rejecting procedures deprive children of their future — stated Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a press conference.

Threats and criticism from the medical community

The administration's initiative directly threatens access to medical services in two dozen states where these procedures are currently legal. Human rights groups and leading medical organizations in the United States have already expressed strong protest, emphasizing that such measures contradict scientifically sound treatment protocols and endanger the lives of young people.

Key consequences of the new rules:

Medical facilities may lose state Medicaid insurance if they do not stop practicing gender-affirming care for children.

Issues previously resolved at the "doctor-patient" level are now regulated by direct federal orders.

Experts warn of a possible increase in suicides among LGBTQ+ youth due to the sudden cessation of therapy.

The numerous efforts we are seeing from federal lawmakers to deny transgender and non-binary youth the medical care they need are deeply concerning — emphasized Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen of The Trevor Project.

