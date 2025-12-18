Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems "Bohdana" will receive a super-powerful Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis

In 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 200 units of Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems based on German Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis. This will be the result of the largest artillery project within the framework of assistance from Germany: 750 million euros have been allocated for the implementation of the program from the total support package of 1.2 billion euros. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that Zetros is a universal platform specially designed for operation in extreme conditions and off-road. In addition to high cross-country capability, these vehicles are distinguished by ease of maintenance and significant carrying capacity, which is critically important for artillery systems.

Technical advantages of the platform:

Possibility of using various wheel formulas (from 4x4 to new 8x8).

Equipped with a 16-speed manual or Allison automatic transmission.

High maintainability in the field.

Successful experience of operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as fuel tankers and tractors.

The Ukrainian 155 mm self-propelled artillery system has already become one of the most numerous artillery systems in the troops by the end of 2025. The project is being implemented, in particular, according to the "Danish model", where foreign partners finance Ukrainian defense capabilities. Previously, the system was already mounted on KrAZ, MAZ and Tatra chassis, but the transition to the German Zetros platform should provide a new level of mobility and reliability.

The system has proven its effectiveness in destroying enemy headquarters and ammunition depots at a distance of up to 40 km. It was "Bohdana" that played a key role in the historic operation to liberate Snake Island, confirming its status as an accurate and adaptive weapon of NATO standards.

