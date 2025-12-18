Almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults will be distributed to the regions during December-January

A new batch of almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults with various forms of hearing impairment has been delivered to Ukraine. The equipment is currently being prepared for distribution to the regions, where it can be received free of charge. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

The agency reported that 6,995 hearing aids for children and adults with varying degrees of hearing loss have been received at the warehouse of the State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" (MPU). They will be distributed to the regions during December–January.

This is already the third delivery of hearing aids within the framework of a three-year contract concluded by the MPU in 2024 with the official distributor of the Danish hearing aid manufacturer "Oticon". In total, within the framework of this contract, the MPU purchased 24,456 hearing aids worth UAH 105.9 million. Of these, 7,533 units have already been delivered to the regions, and another 6,995 are in stock and being prepared for distribution, which is planned for December-January. - the post says.

The Ministry of Health explained how to get a hearing aid for free:

The first step is to contact the attending physician (pediatrician, family doctor, or therapist). The doctor will refer the patient to a surdologist for a hearing test and a conclusion on the state of hearing function.

Next, the attending physician refers:

adults — for an assessment of daily functioning (ECOPFO);

children — to the medical advisory commission (MAC)

This is necessary to establish a disability or to make changes to the individual rehabilitation program (IRP) if a disability was established earlier.

Military personnel undergo a corresponding examination through the military medical commission (MMC).

After receiving the conclusions of the ECOPFO, MAC, or MMC, the patient or their legal representative applies with a package of documents to the medical institution that provides services for free provision of hearing aids in the patient's registration area.

In Ukraine, the accessibility of prostheses and orthoses for civilians affected by Russian aggression will be increased by increasing compensation and for the first time providing children with bionic prostheses. The government adopted the corresponding decision, preserving the algorithm for receiving assistance.

