Almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults will be distributed to the regions during December-January

03:48 PM • 12093 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22095 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20839 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38096 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29871 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17513 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18373 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13870 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28380 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11629 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4532 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 3954 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9536 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7180 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4452 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38093 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28377 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37576 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33449 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59371 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7286 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61437 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43238 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41298 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47483 views
Almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults will be distributed to the regions during December-January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4132 views

A new batch of 6,995 hearing aids has arrived in Ukraine for children and adults. The equipment is being prepared for free distribution to the regions during December-January.

Almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults will be distributed to the regions during December-January

A new batch of almost 7,000 hearing aids for children and adults with various forms of hearing impairment has been delivered to Ukraine. The equipment is currently being prepared for distribution to the regions, where it can be received free of charge. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that 6,995 hearing aids for children and adults with varying degrees of hearing loss have been received at the warehouse of the State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" (MPU). They will be distributed to the regions during December–January.

This is already the third delivery of hearing aids within the framework of a three-year contract concluded by the MPU in 2024 with the official distributor of the Danish hearing aid manufacturer "Oticon". In total, within the framework of this contract, the MPU purchased 24,456 hearing aids worth UAH 105.9 million. Of these, 7,533 units have already been delivered to the regions, and another 6,995 are in stock and being prepared for distribution, which is planned for December-January.

- the post says.

The Ministry of Health explained how to get a hearing aid for free:

The first step is to contact the attending physician (pediatrician, family doctor, or therapist). The doctor will refer the patient to a surdologist for a hearing test and a conclusion on the state of hearing function.

Next, the attending physician refers:

  • adults — for an assessment of daily functioning (ECOPFO);
    • children — to the medical advisory commission (MAC)

      This is necessary to establish a disability or to make changes to the individual rehabilitation program (IRP) if a disability was established earlier.

      Military personnel undergo a corresponding examination through the military medical commission (MMC).

      After receiving the conclusions of the ECOPFO, MAC, or MMC, the patient or their legal representative applies with a package of documents to the medical institution that provides services for free provision of hearing aids in the patient's registration area.

      Recall

      In Ukraine, the accessibility of prostheses and orthoses for civilians affected by Russian aggression will be increased by increasing compensation and for the first time providing children with bionic prostheses. The government adopted the corresponding decision, preserving the algorithm for receiving assistance.

      Meta's AI glasses will amplify the interlocutor's voice18.12.25, 05:23 • 42276 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Health
      Ministry of Health of Ukraine
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Ukraine