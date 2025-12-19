Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

On the evening of December 18, Russia attacked Odesa. As a result of the shelling, a critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged, part of the district was left without utility services, and one person was injured. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa District of Odesa Oblast, as reported by UNN.

As a result of another enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. The shock wave also damaged the homes of Odesa residents. - Lysak wrote on his Telegram.

According to him, part of one of the densely populated areas of the city was temporarily left without electricity, water, and heat supply.

At the moment, we have information about one injured person of moderate severity. She has been taken to a medical facility where she is receiving all necessary assistance. - the post reads.

All necessary utility services are working on site.

"An assessment of the extent of damage to housing is being carried out, and information is being collected to provide further assistance to residents," added the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking bridges in Odesa Oblast, seeking to cut off the western part of the region from transport communications. Expert Serhiy Beskrestnov reported on strikes on bridges in Zatoka and Mayaky.

Russian attack on Odesa region: traffic restricted to certain border crossing points with Moldova