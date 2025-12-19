Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7132 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 8842 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11206 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13736 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11557 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17222 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10555 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8098 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24401 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20258 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13906 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 9374 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18021 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 15784 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18274 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7110 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17218 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18431 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24399 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50834 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57016 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39013 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37455 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43790 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48771 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3334 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, a critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged, and part of the district was left without utility services. One person was injured and taken to a medical facility.

Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

On the evening of December 18, Russia attacked Odesa. As a result of the shelling, a critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged, part of the district was left without utility services, and one person was injured. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa District of Odesa Oblast, as reported by UNN.

As a result of another enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. The shock wave also damaged the homes of Odesa residents.

- Lysak wrote on his Telegram.

According to him, part of one of the densely populated areas of the city was temporarily left without electricity, water, and heat supply.

At the moment, we have information about one injured person of moderate severity. She has been taken to a medical facility where she is receiving all necessary assistance.

- the post reads.

All necessary utility services are working on site.

"An assessment of the extent of damage to housing is being carried out, and information is being collected to provide further assistance to residents," added the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking bridges in Odesa Oblast, seeking to cut off the western part of the region from transport communications. Expert Serhiy Beskrestnov reported on strikes on bridges in Zatoka and Mayaky.

Russian attack on Odesa region: traffic restricted to certain border crossing points with Moldova18.12.25, 18:01 • 31687 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Odesa