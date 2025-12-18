Occupiers are trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications - "Flash"

The Russian army is trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications by attacking bridges. This was written in his Telegram by radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov, call sign "Flash", reports UNN.

On December 14, the enemy attacked the bridge in Zatoka with almost 40 Shaheds, about two dozen of which hit the target. Today, the enemy began to attack the bridge in Mayaky. They are thus trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications. And this is access to logistics on the Danube. - wrote "Flash".

He noted that Ukraine will try to build ferry crossings, but they are vulnerable to "Shaheds".

By the way, I think that in this precise strike on the bridge, the Shahed was not without online control. - added Beskrestov.

Russia began attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type drones that have an air-to-air missile, as well as Shaheds with a control mode that allows the operator to guide the drone in semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km.

