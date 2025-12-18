$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 600 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 1686 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 7988 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11635 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 9906 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 14994 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10021 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 7802 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22933 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20182 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Occupiers are trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications - "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9420 views

The Russian army is attacking bridges in Odesa region, seeking to cut off the western part of the region from transport communications. Expert Serhiy Beskrestnov reported on strikes on bridges in Zatoka and Mayaky.

Occupiers are trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications - "Flash"

The Russian army is trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications by attacking bridges. This was written in his Telegram by radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov, call sign "Flash", reports UNN.

On December 14, the enemy attacked the bridge in Zatoka with almost 40 Shaheds, about two dozen of which hit the target. Today, the enemy began to attack the bridge in Mayaky. They are thus trying to cut off the entire western part of Odesa region from transport communications. And this is access to logistics on the Danube.

- wrote "Flash".

He noted that Ukraine will try to build ferry crossings, but they are vulnerable to "Shaheds".

Russian attack on Odesa region: traffic restricted to certain border crossing points with Moldova18.12.25, 19:01 • 31597 views

By the way, I think that in this precise strike on the bridge, the Shahed was not without online control.

- added Beskrestov.

Recall

Russia began attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type drones that have an air-to-air missile, as well as Shaheds with a control mode that allows the operator to guide the drone in semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km.

Odesa-Reni highway blocked in both directions after Russian attacks18.12.25, 18:13 • 8478 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine