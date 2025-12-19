10-year-old Ukrainian girl becomes youngest victim of terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebration in Sydney

The youngest victim of the Sydney shooting during Hanukkah celebrations was 10-year-old Matilda from a Ukrainian family. This became known during the farewell ceremony for the girl, which took place on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Matilda died in an attack that killed a total of 15 people. Australian police classified the incident as a terrorist act.

Her parents named the girl after the song Waltzing Matilda — as a symbol of the country where their Ukrainian family found refuge.

The funeral was attended by the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, as well as religious figures and representatives of the Jewish community.

According to the investigation, one of the attackers died on the spot, the other was detained and charged with mass murder and terrorism. After the tragedy, the Australian authorities announced plans to strengthen laws against hate crimes.

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations.

As a result of the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, at least 16 people died, including a child. About 40 more people were injured.

New South Wales Police identified 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Navid Akram as the attackers on the Jewish community in Sydney.

Australian authorities filed 59 charges, including murder and terrorism, against 24-year-old Navid Akram, who survived the attack on the Sydney beach.

