Exclusive
02:21 PM • 6972 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 8636 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11137 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13671 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11511 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17169 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10541 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8092 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24364 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20257 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Publications
Exclusives
10-year-old Ukrainian girl becomes youngest victim of terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebration in Sydney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8480 views

The youngest victim of the Sydney shooting during the Hanukkah celebration was 10-year-old Matilda from a Ukrainian family. The girl died in the attack, which killed a total of 15 people.

10-year-old Ukrainian girl becomes youngest victim of terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebration in Sydney

The youngest victim of the Sydney shooting during Hanukkah celebrations was 10-year-old Matilda from a Ukrainian family. This became known during the farewell ceremony for the girl, which took place on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to BBC.  

Details

Matilda died in an attack that killed a total of 15 people. Australian police classified the incident as a terrorist act.

Her parents named the girl after the song Waltzing Matilda — as a symbol of the country where their Ukrainian family found refuge.

The funeral was attended by the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, as well as religious figures and representatives of the Jewish community.

According to the investigation, one of the attackers died on the spot, the other was detained and charged with mass murder and terrorism. After the tragedy, the Australian authorities announced plans to strengthen laws against hate crimes.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations.

As a result of the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, at least 16 people died, including a child. About 40 more people were injured.

New South Wales Police identified 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son Navid Akram as the attackers on the Jewish community in Sydney. 

Australian authorities filed 59 charges, including murder and terrorism, against 24-year-old Navid Akram, who survived the attack on the Sydney beach. 

