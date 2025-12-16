$42.250.05
Shielded his wife from bullets with his body: 87-year-old Alex Kleitman, originally from Ukraine, died on a Sydney beach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

Alex Kleitman, a Holocaust survivor, died during a terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, protecting his wife. The couple had been together for over 60 years; Larisa Kleitman survived.

Shielded his wife from bullets with his body: 87-year-old Alex Kleitman, originally from Ukraine, died on a Sydney beach

Among those killed on the beach in Sydney was Alex Kleitman, 87 years old, originally from Ukraine, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Australia with his wife for many years. This was reported by the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Reuven Asman, according to UNN.

On December 14, in Sydney, on Bondi Beach, during the celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, terrorists opened fire on those present at the celebration... Jews of various ages, from children to elders, were killed, among them was Alex Kleitman, 87 years old, he was originally from Ukraine, survived the Holocaust and lived in Australia with his wife for many years. He died trying to protect his beloved, covering her with his body, from the bullets of inhumans.

- Asman reported.

According to him, Larisa Kleitman survived, Alex saved her; the couple had been together for over 60 years.

Hanukkah is a symbol of faith and the Victory of good, and so it will be! I am sure that all those involved, perpetrators, organizers, families, acquaintances - all of them will be found by Mossad and severely punished. There will be no mercy or pity for these inhumans. Evil must be completely and irrevocably destroyed. Only in this way can it be eradicated. Chag Hanukkah Sameach! 

- summarized the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine.

A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack14.12.25, 18:17 • 6349 views

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

As a result of the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, at least 16 people were killed, including a child. About 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition. 

Deadly shooting in Sydney carried out by father and son15.12.25, 03:45 • 10027 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Skirmishes
Australia
Ukraine