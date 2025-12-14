A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
December 14, 10:14 AM • 12634 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 33719 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 58759 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 41636 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 40435 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33180 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20194 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19070 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16687 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas marketDecember 14, 06:30 AM • 7328 views
Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle mapsPhotoDecember 14, 06:48 AM • 4174 views
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandalDecember 14, 07:13 AM • 5648 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 11455 views
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM • 3362 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 39237 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 46493 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 44018 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 53712 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
December 12, 01:07 PM • 77976 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 21087 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 23396 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 28303 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 62739 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 43079 views
A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack in Sydney, where at least 10 people died.

A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that a Hanukkah menorah was lit today in the House of the Government of Ukraine, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Svyrydenko also mentioned the "horrific terrorist attack" in Sydney, saying it "overshadowed the day." This is reported by UNN.

Details

She joined this tradition together with the Head of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, Meir Stambler, and representatives of the country's Jewish community.

Ukraine stands with the people of Australia after today's horrific terrorist attack in Sydney. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected. The pain of this loss is shared by all free people who know how suddenly violence shatters the usual rhythm of life 

– Svyrydenko noted.

She emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine that all national communities who consider the country their home have equal opportunities for the development of their cultures and traditions.

Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Injured

Stepan Haftko

Society
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Australia
Ukraine