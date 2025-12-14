A Hanukkah menorah was lit in the Government House of Ukraine; during the ceremony, Svyrydenko expressed condolences to the people of Australia after the terrorist attack

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that a Hanukkah menorah was lit today in the House of the Government of Ukraine, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Svyrydenko also mentioned the "horrific terrorist attack" in Sydney, saying it "overshadowed the day." This is reported by UNN.

Details

She joined this tradition together with the Head of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, Meir Stambler, and representatives of the country's Jewish community.

Ukraine stands with the people of Australia after today's horrific terrorist attack in Sydney. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected. The pain of this loss is shared by all free people who know how suddenly violence shatters the usual rhythm of life – Svyrydenko noted.

She emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine that all national communities who consider the country their home have equal opportunities for the development of their cultures and traditions.

