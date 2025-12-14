Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Injured

At least 10 people have died in a shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, where two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration. Police reported the arrest of one suspect, while another shooter died at the scene. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Sun.

Details

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:40 PM on Campbell Parade near the Bondi Pavilion. Two men exited a car and opened fire on people on the beach.

Meanwhile, a Hanukkah event – a family fun evening – was taking place on the beach. After the first shots, panic erupted on the beach, with hundreds of people fleeing the sand and surrounding streets.

Police confirmed that 10 people died, including one of the shooters. The second suspect was arrested.

Mass shooting at hostel bar in South Africa: 11 dead and 14 injured

In addition, according to police, at least 12 people were injured. Also, two police officers sustained gunshot wounds. At least 30 ambulance crews and paramedic helicopters arrived at the scene, providing assistance to several injured people on site and transporting others to several hospitals.

New South Wales Police urged citizens to avoid the Bondi Beach area and seek shelter.

"Police are responding to an incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area," police said in a statement.

Currently, police continue to investigate the shooting at Bondi Beach.

Recall

As a result of a shooting at the Brown University campus in Providence, two students died and nine more people were injured. Police are searching for a suspect whose identity has not yet been established.